Vectorworks Spotlight
Overview
Vectorworks software's 2D functionality helps you to produce beautiful drawings and high-quality, professional documentation with ease. Our extensive suite of drawing and editing tools make quick work of any type of project, helping you to define your signature look and meet industry standards. Add gradients, tile and image fills, stipples, and hatching. Easily incorporate digital images and graphics. Use our exclusive sketch rendering technology to change hard-lined drawings into soft, hand-sketched illustrations, blurring the line between clear, accurate technical documentation and compelling presentations.
Exploration is essential for the evolution of design. Vectorworks Spotlight allows you to bring your design ideas into the virtual world to investigate and discover, using an advanced suite of Parasolid-based solids and NURBS surface tools. Push, pull, blend, twist, sculpt, deform, or punch holes. With our intuitive interface, you can design from any 3D view using modes in modeling tools that automatically infer working planes as you move your cursor, and enjoy the superior quality that allows you to manipulate your model with ease. More accurate object information and better snapping make drawing in 3D easy. Plus, integrated graphical scripting capabilities help express anything imaginable.
With Vectorworks Spotlight, you can move easily from design concept to technical documentation. Work on practically any type of project within a flexible and robust digital environment. Start with any image, sketch, or formal iteration and move easily between 2D and 3D views. Spotlight’s collaborative tools allow you to focus on your individual strengths by giving all contributors the ability to work concurrently on the same design. Whether you work in 2D, 3D, or a combination thereof, Spotlight’s Project Sharing capabilities enhance your team’s ability to work cohesively and produce incredible results across the design process.
Wow your clients
with Spotlight’s superior graphical control. Featuring opacity tools that allow
you to fine-tune line quality, the ability to preserve alpha channels in
imported images, and add 2D drop shadows, you can create dynamic presentations
that communicate your signature style.
Develop your best designs with digital imagery by importing scans, photos, or web images. Explore the full range of design options by incorporating information from multiple sources with OBJ, STL, 3DS, and SKP import capabilities. Communicate effectively with your production staff and other collaborators who may be using AutoCad or other CAD software. Vectorworks Spotlight offers Lightwright, DWG/DXF, PDF, and GrandMA support for document, data, and model exchange. Plus, previz your designs with our Vision software. Draft your lighting plots and models in Spotlight and simply send to Vision to previsualize and cue your show.
All Vectorworks software packages include Renderworks, the best-in-industry rendering feature set built on the award-winning Cinema 4D render engine. Renderworks provides the tools necessary to visualize your work throughout the design process while producing clear and accurate illustrations with stunning quality.
Previsualize your designs with our Vision software. Draft your lighting plots and models in Spotlight and simply send them directly to Vision for previsualization and cueing of your show – all before you load in.
Focus on a comprehensive design, develop construction detailing, and freely move between 2D and 3D. Best-in-class documentation tools complement an extensive library of signature brand lighting, so you can quickly create light plots, automate paperwork, and visualize your design in rendered 3D views. Easily import venues from facilities managers and hospitality staff, or build them from scratch with easy-to-use tools and numerous resources, quickly creating the room, stage, steps, lectern, video screens, and seating. With built-in, industry-specific objects such as trusses, video and audio gear, and soft goods, coupled with highly capable walls, doors, and windows, Vectorworks Spotlight provides the most complete and versatile 3D capability in the industry.