Creative Modeling Solutions

Exploration is essential for the evolution of design. Vectorworks Spotlight allows you to bring your design ideas into the virtual world to investigate and discover, using an advanced suite of Parasolid-based solids and NURBS surface tools. Push, pull, blend, twist, sculpt, deform, or punch holes. With our intuitive interface, you can design from any 3D view using modes in modeling tools that automatically infer working planes as you move your cursor, and enjoy the superior quality that allows you to manipulate your model with ease. More accurate object information and better snapping make drawing in 3D easy. Plus, integrated graphical scripting capabilities help express anything imaginable.